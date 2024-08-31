Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kenvue by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kenvue by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Kenvue by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

