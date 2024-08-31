Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $286.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

