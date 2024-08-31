Empirical Finance LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

HBAN stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

