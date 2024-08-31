Empirical Finance LLC Sells 337 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,845,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 24.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 11,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $137.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.