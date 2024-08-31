Empirical Finance LLC Sells 527 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,125,000 after buying an additional 190,429 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HLT opened at $219.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

