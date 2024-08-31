Empirical Finance LLC Sells 773 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $395.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.60 and its 200-day moving average is $332.96. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $395.91. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

