Empirical Finance LLC Takes $653,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after buying an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after acquiring an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THC. Raymond James increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,004 shares of company stock worth $18,060,399. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $166.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

