Empirical Finance LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 124,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,157.9% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,307,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

