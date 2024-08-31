Empirical Finance LLC Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $432.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

