Emprise Bank Sells 342 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Emprise Bank lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Emprise Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,677,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $237.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.