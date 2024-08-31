Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading 9.4% Higher

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 28,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 56,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Endurance Gold Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$29.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.04.
About Endurance Gold
Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
