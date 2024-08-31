EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) VP Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

