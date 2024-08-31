enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

enGene Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of ENGN opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. enGene has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that enGene will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

enGene Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Further Reading

