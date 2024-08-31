enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
enGene Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of ENGN opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. enGene has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $43.00.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that enGene will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
