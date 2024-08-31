ENI (ETR:ENI) Shares Up 0.9%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €14.81 ($16.46) and last traded at €14.81 ($16.45). 9,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.68 ($16.31).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.35 and its 200-day moving average is €14.56.
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
