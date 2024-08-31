Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.12% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

