Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.