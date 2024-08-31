Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 15.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $27,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,431. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

