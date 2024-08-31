Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the July 31st total of 983,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Stock Performance
Entra ASA stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. Entra ASA has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $11.97.
About Entra ASA
