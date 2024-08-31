Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the July 31st total of 983,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Stock Performance

Entra ASA stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. Entra ASA has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Get Entra ASA alerts:

About Entra ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.