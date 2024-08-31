Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Down 42.0% in August

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ERLFF opened at $1.11 on Friday. Entrée Resources has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

