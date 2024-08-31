EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

