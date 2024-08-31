EOS One Day Volume Hits $73.10 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $73.10 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001138 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001320 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.