EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous final dividend of $0.50.

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, insider David Sedgwick acquired 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$32.15 ($21.72) per share, with a total value of A$35,654.35 ($24,090.78). Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

