ERC20 Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.95 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $4.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.68 or 0.99993330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00261412 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

