ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Buys 30,215 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416,588 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,189,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after purchasing an additional 910,252 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,234,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,126,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,040. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

