ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 143.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.38. 2,029,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. The firm has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.