Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $325.00 at Raymond James

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $295.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.70.

NYSE:ESS opened at $301.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.04. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,701,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,145,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,824,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,001,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,682,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

