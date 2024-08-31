Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Down 3.8%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.44. 56,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 361,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $174,008.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 191.2% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,943 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 223,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

