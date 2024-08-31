Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Tops $301.58 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $301.58 billion and approximately $8.14 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,506.82 or 0.04246883 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00038503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,303,365 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

