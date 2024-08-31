EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) Trading Down 0.2%

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 30,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 43,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 41.9% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 363,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the period.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

