EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) Trading Down 0.2%

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 30,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 43,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 41.9% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 363,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the period.
About EVe Mobility Acquisition
EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EVe Mobility Acquisition
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.