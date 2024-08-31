Evercore ISI Boosts Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target to $28.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.97%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

