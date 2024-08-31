Evercore ISI Boosts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $64.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

