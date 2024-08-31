Evercore ISI Raises Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $127.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARE. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.33.

ARE opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

