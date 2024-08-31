Evercore ISI Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $170.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 30.4% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

