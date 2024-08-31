Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.5 days.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.87.
About Evertz Technologies
