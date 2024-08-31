Evmos (EVMOS) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $267,676.19 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Evmos Coin Profile
Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Evmos
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.