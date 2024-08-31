eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $579,115.68 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $579,115.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,975,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,864,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00.

eXp World Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 627.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

