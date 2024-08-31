Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,025 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $123.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,694. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.32. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.