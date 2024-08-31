Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,502.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($46.19).

Several analysts have commented on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,684 ($48.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,721.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,603.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,505.56. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,366 ($31.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,796 ($50.06).

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,717 ($49.02) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($935,744.82). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

