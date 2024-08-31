Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,502.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($46.19).
Several analysts have commented on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on EXPN
Experian Trading Down 0.5 %
Insider Transactions at Experian
In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,717 ($49.02) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($935,744.82). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What is a support level?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.