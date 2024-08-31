Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,973,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230,034 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $227,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

