Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Insider Acquires 220,588 Shares

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Atkinson purchased 220,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.97 ($20,270.25).

Far East Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 35.68.

Get Far East Gold alerts:

Far East Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Far East Gold Limited engages in exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Indonesia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Far East Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far East Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.