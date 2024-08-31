Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Insider Acquires 220,588 Shares

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Atkinson purchased 220,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.97 ($20,270.25).
Far East Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 35.68.
Far East Gold Company Profile
