Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Down 8.8%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.60). 102,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 57,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.85).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.47 million, a P/E ratio of -597.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the prevention from cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or ischemia and hyperinflammatory conditions; and Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody that targets a subpopulation of tumor-associated macrophages and converts the highly immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages to a pro-inflammatory state to promote immune activation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.