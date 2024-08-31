Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 113,250 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,250 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,485,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,928,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,739,000.

NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.67. 627,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,873. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

