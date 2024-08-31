Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 4,289 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,338 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

ORCL traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $141.29. 7,980,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $127.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

