Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 19,951.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GBIL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $100.23. 690,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,598. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

