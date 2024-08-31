Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 7,385 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after purchasing an additional 318,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,959,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

GE stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.62. 5,295,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.52. The stock has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

