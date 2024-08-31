Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 9,999 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,699. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

