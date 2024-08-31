Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 134,079 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

