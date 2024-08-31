Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 5,914 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,507,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

