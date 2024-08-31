Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 5,952 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XLG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,222. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.