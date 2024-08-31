Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 6,671 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.82. 2,420,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,539. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

